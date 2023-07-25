BEDFORD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released from a July 24 crash on I-99 that killed one and injured four others.

According to the police report, at approximately 5:15 a.m. on July 24, a Jeep traveling north in the area of East Saint Clair Township crossed over the white fog line on the side of the road. The Jeep struck the rear driver’s side bumper of a Ford F550 that was parked along the berm of the road.

The Jeep then spun before overturning on its roof and sliding north on I-99 in the right lane police said. The Jeep was then struck again by another vehicle traveling on the Interstate, police noted.

A Hyundai was traveling in the right lane near the area of the accident when the driver saw debris and the disabled Ford along the berm of the road. The driver then tried to change lanes, but in the process struck the Jeep that was overturned in the right lane with its lights out, according to the police report.

The impact of the vehicles caused the driver of the Jeep, 38-year-old Kevin Kutzler Jr. to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer.

The passenger of the Jeep was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. The driver and passengers of the Hyundai that collided with the Jeep were taken to UMPC Altoona Hospital for treatment, police said.