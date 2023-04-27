CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash happened involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:43 a.m. April 26 on Penns Valley Road (SR 45) in Gregg Township at the Grace Bible Church. State police said a school bus was stopped on the road waiting for a vehicle to turn left with another vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, stopped behind them. The third vehicle, a Honda CRV, failed to stop for the traffic and rear-ended the second car which pushed it into the back of the school bus.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 51-year-old woman, was flown to Geisinger Danville for suspected serious injuries. The school bus driver reported no injuries, according to the police report.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The driver that failed to stop, identified as 43-year-old Marta Klinger, of Aaronsburg, was taken to Mount Nittany Medical for minor injuries to her leg. She will be cited for violating driving at a safe speed, troopers said.