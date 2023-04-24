CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to a local hospital after a semi-truck crashed into a utility pole in the Bellefonte area.

The crash happened Sunday evening on Route 64 (Nittany Valley Drive) when a semi-truck without a trailer lost control for unknown reasons and left the road. The truck hit a utility pole near the Walker Township Municipal building.

A helicopter and ambulance were both at the scene and one person was flown to the hospital. Police did not state if it was the truck driver, nor if there was anyone else in the truck at the time.

Nittany Valley Drive was closed for nearly 3 hours while state police reconstructed the scene.