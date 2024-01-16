CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ) — One person was flown from the scene of a two-vehicle crash that happened in Centre County early Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Walker Township Fire Company were sent to the intersection of Nittany Valley Drive and Hublersburg Road at 4:30 a.m. for a vehicle accident with entrapment. A person who called 911 reported that someone was trapped inside their vehicle which was heavily damaged.

State police said the driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra was trying to pass a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the oncoming lane. The crash occurred when the driver of the Dodge drove into the same lane hitting the GMC in the right front with its left side, according to troopers. This caused the GMC to drive off the road and hit a guide rail. The GMC then drove across both lanes of the road and hit another guide rail on the opposite side of the road before coming to a stop.

The crash also caused the Dodge pickup truck to hit a guide rail on the side of the road before rolling onto its right side. According to state police, the truck slid on its side for 60 yards before coming to a stop.

After arriving at the scene, emergency crews were able to extract the driver of the GMC from his vehicle before the driver was flown to Geisinger Medical Center for pain in his ribs. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was charged for careless driving, according to state police. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Howard Fire Company assisted Walker Township Fire Company along with Pleasant Gap EMS, Bellefonte EMS, Mount Nittany Medic 24 and state police.