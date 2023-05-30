BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was hospitalized after being pinned between two cars in a Sheetz parking lot in Bedford, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reports.

The accident happened Friday, May 26 at around 8:45 a.m. at the Sheetz on Lincoln Highway. The woman was walking through the parking lot when another woman, 24-year-old Lauren Felix, was backing out of a parking spot. Felix ended up striking the woman and pinning her against a second car, the PSP report reads.

The woman was taken to UPMC Bedford for treatment of her injuries. There was no word on how severe the injuries were.

Court documents show Felix has been cited with “limitations on backing,” for the accident.