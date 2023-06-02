SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is in custody after a shooting in Hooversville according to Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

While details are limited, Metzgar confirmed one person was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police Friday afternoon following a shooting. Specific details regarding the location of the shooting are currently unknown.

Metzgar added that the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.