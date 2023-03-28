BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rollover on I-99 left one person being rushed to the hospital in the early morning hours of March 28.

Crews were dispatched just after 3 a.m. for a report of an accident and rollover with entrapment at Dunnings Highway and Woodbury Pike before being advised the accident happened in I-99 southbound just south of exit 23 (Roaring Spring/Portage).

While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, Freedom Township Volunteer Fire Department said they arrived to find a single car on its side over an embankment, and one person was trapped.

The car was stabilized and the person was cut free from the car by separating the roof and taken to the hospital via AMED.

Freedom Twp. fire said that great teamwork from all companies made the extrication go very smoothly.

There was no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.