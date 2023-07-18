CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person received minor injuries in an accident between a car and an Amish buggy in Miles Township.

On July 18, officials responded to a report of an accident between a car and a buggy, according to Eric Miller the Chief at Miles Township Fire Company. The buggy was traveling west on 192 and went to make a left-hand turn into a lane when a vehicle came up behind it.

According to Miller, the vehicle didn’t see the buggy and went to pass another vehicle and ended up colliding with the buggy. The driver of the buggy, an unidentified male, received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.