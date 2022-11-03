BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One person was injured in an early morning fire that also burned down a home in Frankstown Township Thursday.

Crews were called to 110 Susan Ave around 3:17 this morning. They arrived to flames coming from the front and rear of the house.

Geeseytown Community Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Walls, both people within the home made it out safely. However, one was transported to UPMC Altoona and then to Pittsburgh hospital for burn treatments.

Frankstown Township house on Susan Ave

Frankstown Township house on Susan Ave

Photo of Frankstown fire, Phoenix Volunteer Fire Dept.via Pheonix

Photo of Frankstown fire, Phoenix Volunteer Fire Dept. via Pheonix

Photo of Frankstown fire, Phoenix Volunteer Fire Dept. via Pheonix

Photo of Frankstown fire, Phoenix Volunteer Fire Dept. via Pheonix

Walls said over ten departments responded to control the fire, including Hollidaysburg, Williamsburg, Allegheny Township, and Duncansville. They were able to contain the fire within an hour and fifteen minutes.

“We had to go through an extensive overhaul to get the hot spots that we could,” Walls said. “We had to bring in an excavator to move some of the debris from the collapse to get some of the hot spots that we needed to get.”

The house is a total loss. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.