BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona.

It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was killed, and two passengers were taken to the hospital for serious injuries. All are 22 years old.

The driver and one of the passengers, a female in the backseat, were both ejected after crashing into a pole while going at a high rate of speed.

