HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was killed after a deer ran out in front of him and his Harley-Davidson Friday night.

According to state police, 60-year-old Michael Boozel, of Three Springs, was riding a Harley Davidson around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, on Pogue Road (SR 994) in Cromwell Township.

Troopers said that a deer ran out on the road in front of Boozel and he was unable to avoid it. He hit the deer, causing the Harley to overturn and throwing him from the bike.

Boozel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police noted that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.