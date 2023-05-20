ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A man was killed in a house fire in Altoona late Friday evening, according to the Blair County Coroner’s office.

Around 11:37 p.m. crews from Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF responded to a house fire along the 200 block of Maple Avenue. Altoona Police Department, state fire marshal and AMED also responded.

The coroner’s office said the fire is still under investigation by police but it is believed the victim somehow started the fire.

The name and age of the individual have not been released until the family is notified, according to the coroner’s office.

Firefighters were at the scene until around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.