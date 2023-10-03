JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County.

Zachary Gausman, 23, of Jefferson County was riding a motorcycle during the incident. The other vehicle involved was a Dodge Challenger. Gausman had crossed over the double yellow lines where he then made contact with the Challenger.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Gausman was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the accident, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.