CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 22-year-old nursing student lost his life in an early morning fire Wednesday in Westmont Borough, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed in a news conference (video below).

According to Lees, Grant Jeanjaquet, a student at St. Vincent College for nursing, was found during a second search of the home between a couch and a wall. Officials believe he was trying to escape through a window. An autopsy showed he died from toxic smoke and gas. His death, along with the fire, has been ruled accidental.

When first responders arrived around 2:10 a.m. at the 200 block of Fayette Street on July 26, they found heavy fire on the first floor, going into the second floor, and three residents along with a German Shephard on the porch roof, trying to escape.

According to West Hills Deputy Chief Kevin Schrock, the mother got out safe, and in a heroic effort, she went back into the smoke to get one of her young daughters who was down the hallway. The two made it back to the bedroom and attempted to get to the porch roof, however, they passed out from smoke inhalation. Firefighters found them inside the room and were able to take them to safety.

Both Schrock and Lees agreed that without a smoke detector alerting the father of the fire while they were sleeping, there could have been six lives lost in the blaze.

While a second dog also died in the fire, the chief confirmed that one of the children is in critical condition, one was released and one, along with the parents, are all in stable condition.

Grant was said to be attending St. Vincent College for nursing and was employed by Conemaugh Memorial in the ER. His parents told Lees that he had plans of joining the Navy and being a Navy nurse.

In response, Bishop McCort is looking to help students and the family as Grant was a 2020 graduate, one of the girls graduated in ’22 and another is currently enrolled. You can read their full statement below.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic passing of Bishop McCort 2020 graduate Grant Jeanjaquet as a result of a fire in his family’s home in Westmont. We as you to keep in your prayers mother, Katey, sisters Hailey ’22 and current freshman Vindy, brother Tucker and father Tyler as they heal both physically and emotionally. Please join me in offering deepest condolences and prayers to this family and their friends during this difficult time.

Students, faculty, and friends are welcome to visit the Bishop McCort Chapel between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. this afternoon for prayer and reflection. Counselors will be on hand during this time to meet with individuals.

In addition, Bishop McCort Catholic High School and Our Mother of Sorrows Church will be organizing fundraising for the family. Details for this will be forthcoming.

Sincerely,

Thomas A. Smith

CAO/Principal”