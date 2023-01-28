SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office.

Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike.

The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at this time.

Conemaugh Township Fire Department was assisted by Jerome, Scalp Level, Boswell, Stoystown, Hooversville, Jennerstown, Sipesville, Acosta, Windber, Listie, Southmount, Riverside, Upper Yoder, West Hills Regional, Adams Township and Ligier Borough Fire Departments.

Conemaugh Township EMS, police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal were also on scene.