HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash left a woman dead and a man rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, on Block Hollow Road in Tell Township.

A Honda Rancher left the roadway for unknown reasons and overturned in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the ATV along with the passenger, 34-year-old Amanda Hoffert, from Ephrata.

Hoffert was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Pittsburgh Presbyterian with serious injuries.