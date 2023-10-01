CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Cambria County.

The Cambria County Coroner’s Office said that around 11:14 p.m. the Adams Township Police and EMS Crews responded to the two-vehicle accident along Ragers Hill Road near Gramlington Town Road.

David Fogle, 56, of Conemaugh Township was riding a Harley-Davidson and the other vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Malibu. Fogle was injured during the crash and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Trauma Unit where he was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. on Oct. 1.

An autopsy concluded Fogle died from multiple blunt-force trauma. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office said Fogle was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation by Adams Township and Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg.