UPDATE: State police report that the crash happened on Route 56 just after 6 a.m. Matthew Myers of Johnstown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Myers was reportedly driving his Jeep Wrangler down Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road) when he left his lane and hit an oncoming Ram pickup truck.

Myers was mechanically pulled from the Jeep and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Conemaugh Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Bedford County.

Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer confirmed that 43-year-old Matthew Myers, of Johnstown, was killed in a head-on collision on Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road) near the intersection with Rouzer Road outside of Pleasantville. He was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

While more details are limited, Styer said info will be available shortly.

