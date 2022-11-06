BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, those in the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the 26-year-old and said an investigation is ongoing.