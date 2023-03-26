SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Saturday morning.

Daniel Evans III, 68, of Somerset, was killed just after 7 a.m. after crashing his Chevrolet Equinox into a tree along Short School Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the release, Evans III was traveling east on Gardner Road and crossed onto Glades Pike at a high rate of speed. Evans III went airborne over Glades Pike and landed near Short School Road before hitting a tree.

Evans III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A toxicology report is pending. Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department and the Somerset Ambulance.