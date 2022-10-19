PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Steve Yetsko wants to be the new voice for the residents of Pennsylvania’s 77th House District.

He currently is up against Democratic candidate Rep. Scott Conklin, who has held the position since 2006.

“I think people might be ready for a change and a maybe a new, fresh set of eyes,” Yetsko said Wednesday. “We have a career politician in there now who’s become basically become a bureaucrat and who goes along to get along with the party and everything else.”

Yetsko said he wants to represent all of the people in the diverse district that stretches across Centre County.

“That would include both the people in State College — the high income, you know…academia — but then also the more rural people, the working people of that county and someone who has to represent every. Not just one side,” Yetsko continued.

The diversity of the population in the county means different priorities for different voters, something Yetsko said he learned as he’s knocked on thousands of doors.

“In the areas around State College — Patton and Ferguson — I would say the big issue is abortion and that’s a big concern with a lot of people,” Yetsko said.. “When you get out into the more rural areas — the hinterlands — the issues are more kitchen table issues.”

Those issues center on the economy, especially the rising cost of energy — gas, heating oil and natural gas. Yetsko pointed out that Pennsylvania, as well as nationally, the move to green energy is making it difficult for rural residents who are worried they won’t be able to afford heating oil or buy the gas they need to commute to their jobs. Pennsylvania has natural gas resources that should be further developed.

“In State College, CATA buses have been running on natural gas for over 20 years — they were one of the first in the state to adopt it. It’s safe and it’s clean and there’s a lot of things we could do to help people and help that energy supply.

Abandoning our traditional energy for our green energy — I don’t think we’re there yet,”

With abortion, Yetsko said he understands that people don’t necessarily want the government making their medical decisions.

“I’m not a doctor and one of the things I talk to people — especially women — are very concerned there are a lot of health issues that should be between them and their doctor. I realize there are exceptions with exceptions – with the health of the mother and I am concerned with all that.”

Allowing late-term abortions, when there is a viable baby, is something Yetsko said he can’t support.

Yetsko said he promises he will be the kind of representative who goes to township and borough meetings to find out what issues are affecting people locally, and if there is a way to help at the state level he’ll work to find a solution.

“You need to be involved in the community,” Yetsko said.