ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Scott Conklin is running for re-election in the 77th district of Pennsylvania.

District 77 is located in Centre County and is made of Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Worth and Taylor townships. The district also consists of Philipsburg, Port Matilda and State College.

Conklin has been in office since 2006 as the representative for the district. He sat down with WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to discuss his re-election campaign.

Conklin discussed some of the most common issues that voters are impacted by. Such as the state of the economy.

“Who do we blame? We can blame the president, we can blame the supply chain, we can blame the manufacturer, but at the end of the day we’re having trouble getting products in.” Conklin said. “Gas prices are going up. Cost of living is going up. Although wages have gone up it’s not keeping pace with it.”

He also added voters want people who are working to fix current issues and are working across the board to get things done.

During the interview, Conklin also highlighted that within the last two years several unexpected pressures have added to the weight that people have to carry. He stated the pandemic, millions of Americans losing their lives and the war in Ukraine have added pressures that elected officials need to step up and take care of.

“As a legislator just not myself but my colleagues, we want to make sure that as we go forward we learn from those mistakes we make,” Conklin said. “We learn from closing the schools, which may not been the best thing, but at the same time who knew what was gonna happen. So let’s take information we have. Let’s look at it, let’s make sure that we have a plan in place that the next 100-year pandemic comes we aren’t flatfooted.”

Jordan Tracy asked Conklin about his plans in Harrisburg to achieve a more stabile economy.

“What we have to do is sit down and look at the best course of action. One of the things we’re doing is that we just put out a plan, it sounds a simple thing, but making sure that children who are getting the free lunches can continue to get them.”

He also noted that pointing fingers is not the way to go about this.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Conklin also brought attention to funding for schools and working across the aisle to make beneficial decisions.

“We can get things done. It’s when we begin that divide is where it breaks down. So, as a legislator I like working with my colleagues. I like reaching across the aisles. It’s not a political thing, it’s not an anti-partisan. It’s about doing your job.”