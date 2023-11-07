CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire in Clearfield County.

According to the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., crews responded to a structure fire at 3:38 p.m. on McDivitt Road in Ferguson Township on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Once crews arrived on the scene they found multiple structures on fire and that the fire was spreading to others.

The fire was quickly put under control, but one person was displaced.

Photos provided by Grampian Penn Bloom Vol. Fire Company

Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. were assisted by Grampian Penn Bloom Vol. Fire Company, Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, Hyde Fire Department, Brady Twp. Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Inc., and Mahaffey fire department.