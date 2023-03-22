CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person has been flown to a hospital after a car accident in Centre County, according to the Ferguson Township Police Department.

The two car accident took place at the intersection of S Nixon and West Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township on Wednesday, March 22. One person has been flown to a hospital and three others were transported.

Among the three to be transported was an infant, according to the police department.

As of 9:30 p.m. roads in the direct area are closed.

At this time details are still limited.