DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois Police Department reported that there was a serious threat to the department and its officers on Thursday and that one person is now in custody.

According to a Facebook post, on October 12 Facebook administrators located a threat and immediately notified the police department of the situation. Extra officers and supervisors were called in to assess the credibility and provide extra protection for officers and the City Building.

The department noted in the post that the threat was credible and an investigation was started immediately. Officers cooperated with Comcast, Facebook and federal partners to locate the source.

An unnamed 48-year-old male has been taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the DuBois City Police Department and an investigation is underway.

This incident brought together all members of our department, as we worked together and side by side with members of Sandy Township Police Department, rallying our entire community’s law enforcement professionals. Further, I would like to make it very clear that incidents involving threats to our officers and administrative staff will be handled swiftly, and utilize any and all resources necessary to keep all personnel safe. Chief Blaine D. Clark said in a statement about the incident

The DuBois City Police have not released details about the situation and WTAJ will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.