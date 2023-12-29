SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been transported from the scene of a crash on US 219 in Somerset County.

According to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services, a call about a two-vehicle rollover came in at 5:16 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. Crews arrived on the scene and confirmed an entrapment and trauma arrest. One person was transported from the scene to the hospital, according to officials.

Details about the crash are still limited at this time.

All lanes of Route 219 were closed from the Scalp Avenue Exit in Richland Township to the Davidsville Exit in Conemaugh Township for several hours. All lanes have reopened at this time.

Conemaugh Township PD, Conemaugh Township FD, Jerome FD, Richland Township FD in Cambria County, Conemaugh Township EMS and East Hills EMS in Cambria County all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

WTAJ will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.