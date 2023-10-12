BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was pulled from the wreckage of a crash early Thursday morning in Blair County.

The crash happened around 7:17 a.m. Oct. 12 along Route 36, just north of Orchard Road. Friendship Fire Company said that a vehicle was traveling north on Route 36 and crossed the double yellow lines and collided with a second vehicle.

Photo: Friendship Fire Company

Photo: Friendship Fire Company

Photo: Friendship Fire Company

Photo: Friendship Fire Company

Photo: Friendship Fire Company

Photo: Friendship Fire Company

Crews at the scene had to cut the roof from the first vehicle to pull the driver from. Extrication took 14 minutes from arrival, the fire company said.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.