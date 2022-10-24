BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County.

On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found out the driver’s legs were pinned underneath the dashboard, according to Assistant Fire Chief/Website Committee of the Geeseytown Community Fire Company Trevor Walls.

Entrapment from crash on Route 22 by Rispolis Fruit Market on Oct. 22, 2022. (credit: Geeseytown Community Fire Company)

Crews stabilized the vehicle and began by removing the roof and prepping for a dash lift. Due to being up against the bank and the vehicle damage, Walls said it was complicated to properly place tools for the dash lift.

Once it was done, Walls said the driver was removed from the vehicle and handed over to EMS care. The extrication time is estimated at 90 minutes.