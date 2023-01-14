Editors note: The story has been updated to change any mention of Bellefonte, to Boalsburg.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Boalsburg Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment fire along at the Centre Estates. located near Bear Meadows Road and Elk Club Road early Saturday afternoon. Van Winter, Chief of Boalsburg Fire Company, said when they got to the scene they saw flames shooting out of the second floor of the building. They were also told someone was still stuck inside.

Winter said his crews got a ladder set up on the backside of the building around a window and were able to break in and rescue the woman. No details were available on her condition, but she was taken to Mount Nittany Hospital.

Winter said the apartment is not livable and they currently do not know what caused the fire.