CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A senior center in the State College area will be getting thousands of dollars in funding for upgrades.

The funding will go towards the Centre Region Active Adult Center located in the Nittany Mall at 2901 E College Ave Suite #990.

State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) secured the $11,654 to improve and grow the center’s programs and services.

“Having a broad range of programs and services is key to keeping our area`s active seniors engaged and connected, and the center does a terrific job with plenty of classes and activities of all kinds,” Conklin said. “The funding awarded today will allow them to maintain and expand those programs to provide seniors an even better experience.”

In Centre County there are six senior centers; the other five are the Snow Shoe Senior Resource Center at 402 S. Sycamore Road; Philipsburg Senior Resource Center located at the Philipsburg Towers, 300 North Front Street; Penns Valley Senior Resource Center at 102 Leisure Lane; Centre Hall Senior Resource Center at Centre Hall Fire Hall on Witmer Avenue; and the Bellefonte Senior Resource Center at 110 North Spring Street.

The funding comes from a package of $2 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery for senior centers throughout the state for improvements and upgrades, programs and services, nutrition and technology and other resources.