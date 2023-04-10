SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was hospitalized following a house fire in Somerset County late Monday morning.

Firefighters were sent to 726 West Campus Avenue in Hollsopple shortly after 11 a.m. One man inside the home was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Crews were able to put out the blaze that caused heavy damage to the home.

According to Jerome Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Ginger Miller, they did not have an update on the man’s condition and do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

Firefighters and emergency crews are still at the scene and further details remain limited at this time.

