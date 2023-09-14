ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in front of the Walmart in Altoona Thursday.

The crash occurred on Plank Road at the Walmart entrance in front of Primanti Bros.

While details about what happened are limited, first responders at the scene said a woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Plank Road was down to one lane while crews cleaned up the scene but has since reopened as normal.