CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Online voting will begin on Jan. 8 for PennDOT District 2’s Paint the Plow Program.

Students in high school art programs across the area were invited to participate in the program and paint plow blades based on this year’s theme – Seat belts are always in season. PennDOT said that this theme was chosen to remind motorists that seat belts save lives and should be worn year-round.

This year, students from these local schools participated:

Bellefonte Area High School in Centre County

Clearfield Area High School in Clearfield County

DuBois Central Catholic in Clearfield County

Elk County Catholic in Elk County

Students from Clinton County that attend schools in Bucktail, Central Mountain Sugar Velley Rural Charter School also participated, as well as students from Coudersport in Potter County.

Now that the plows are painted, the public is being invited to vote for their favorite online. The correct form can be found by clicking on the county names within the table.

The plow that receives the most votes between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 will earn the title of “Fan Favorite” and there will also be a “Judges’ Pick” honor that will be determined by PennDOT.

Other PennDOT districts also held Paint the Plow art programs, and the public is welcome to vote on those entries as well. All participants are limited to one vote, per person, per district.

The winners will be announced the week of Jan. 21, in connection with Winter Driving Safety Awareness.