JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Office of Naval Research has contracted Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) $1 million for research on the next-generation Marine ground vehicles.

The Marine Corps is considering a possible replacement for their current Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR), which is a ground transport logistic vehicle that’s considered the Marine Corps “Workhorse.” These new vehicles would be next-generation called Medium Tactical Trucks (NG-MTT).

“This work aligns with CTC’s mission to provide our Department of Defense clients with advanced technologies to meet their needs; in this case, to bring vision to next-generation platforms,” Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO, said.

The new vehicles will leverage new designs and concepts while taking into consideration advanced technologies. Some capabilities anticipated include a smaller and lighter platform, hybrid electric drive and open systems architecture for future upgrades.

“CTC brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to this project, including our work with hybrid electric vehicles and energy storage, lightweight, and survivability technologies,” Dan Markiewicz, CTC Senior Director and Program Manager for this effort, said.