JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Those that may be wondering about their college options are invited to stop by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College during their May open house.

Guests will learn about academic programs and coursework, transfer options, athletics, financial aid, and campus life during their Admissions & Athletics Open House on Monday, May 1. Faculty and staff will also be there to talk about their experiences.

Each of Penn Highlands’ five campuses will hold an open house:

Altoona – At the Logan Valley Mall (Next to Macy`s), located at 5580 Goods Lane. You can call them at (814)-201-2700 or email them at blair@pennhighlands.edu

Ebensburg – 881 Hills Plaza Drive, Suite 450. Their phone number is (814)-471-0010 and their email is ebensburg@pennhighlands.edu

Huntingdon – Sill Business Incubator at 419 14th Street. You can call them at (814)-643-6200, or email huntingdon@pennhighlands.edu

Johnstown – 101 Community College Way. Their phone number is (814)-262-6446 and their email is admissions@pennhighlands.edu

Somerset – at the Somerset County Education Center, located at 6024 Glades Pike, Suite 210. Their phone number for them is (814)-443-2500 and their email is somerset@pennhighlands.edu

There are two sessions, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 5:30 p.m., that interested individuals can choose to attend.

Besides learning about what the college has to offer potential students, there will also be a chance to win a $250 tuition voucher by doing a survey while at the open house.

For more information about the open house, contact any of the branches or you can go online to Penn Highlands’ website.