ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– All Together Altoona wrapped up its most recent round of open houses Tuesday night, showcasing their findings so far in the development of the city’s new comprehensive plan.

Two open houses were held this week, one at the Juniata Civic Association on Monday and one on Tuesday at the Trolleyworks Business Park. On Tuesday the public could walk through a poster display showcasing key findings and weigh in on how the community should invest in its future.

The comprehensive plan is a long-ranging document that will help to provide a vision for the future of the city. It includes a decision-making framework for city government based on community values, a set of priorities that should be focused on and implementation strategies.

“I think something that will be interesting to folks is that we have a map of Altoona showing the condition of every single residential property,” CZB Consulting Representative Peter Lombardi said. “That’s over 17 thousand properties.”

Lombardi says that data from that map can be used to develop plans to combat everything from homelessness to blight in Altoona.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The development phase of the plan has already begun and is expected to be finalized and reviewed by the City Council and Planning Commission in April 2024.