CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A million dollars is going towards long-term success for local Centre County area businesses after the Centre Foundation’s 40 for 40 campaign.

The campaign has opened a total of 56 endowments since it was started in 2021, and for each one, the Centre Foundation made a 1:1 match that was up to $25,000 per endowment. Businesses that got the match had to pay a minimum donation of $10,000 while those that never received any benefits from the foundation’s endowments had to pay a minimum of $5,000.

During the 40 for 40 campaign, area residents helped open endowments to support local businesses. There were a total of 43 donors who opened the endowments to help a total of 44 businesses.

21 endowments support Health and Human Services, such as the Ethel Beaver Fund

9 endowments support Culture, Community, and the Arts, such as State College Choral Society.

Eight endowments support Environmental Conservation and Awareness, such as Centre Wildlife Care.

Six endowments support Education and Lifelong Learning, such as Park Forest Preschool.

Centre Foundation’s President, and CEO, Molly Kunkel said that they were thrilled to see the community support.

“This was an opportunity to celebrate over 40 years of donor generosity, invest in Centre County’s future, and support the organizations that are important to our community members,” Kunkel said. “We are grateful to have been able to match the full $1 million that will be invested back into our community.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information regarding the Centre Foundation and its 40 for 40 campaign can be found on the foundation’s website.