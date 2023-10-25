CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — ORDER UP! An opening date has been announced for the Chipotle coming to Richland Township.

The popular Mexican grill chain doors are set to open on Nov. 8, according to Zamias Services Inc., a commercial real state agency in Johnstown.

Chipotle will be located along 1431 Scalp Avenue next to the Dunkin’ and the Verizon.

The plans to bring the fast food chain were approved in March and construction began on the project in the summer.

This news comes just days after Chipotle announced they’ll be opening a location in Somerset County.