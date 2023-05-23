ALTOONA Pa, (WTAJ) – The city of Altoona has postponed its opening day extravaganza for Prospect Pool by a week, from the originally scheduled May 27 to June 3.

The delay is necessary because recent rain postponed the patching and painting on the concrete of the pool, city officials said Monday. This is to ensure that the pool`s surface has ample time to cure and that it is in good condition for the summer.

Opening day festivities on June 3 will include food trucks, music with a live radio broadcast, free admission to the pool, and more.

Highlights for the Summer of 2023 at Prospect Pool include the return of season passes, the re-opening of the pool deck as well as a daily Senior Swim from 11 a.m. to 12 noon for those 55 years of age or older.

The pool is also available for parties, family gatherings, and picnics. Information about the pool including hours, pricing, donation opportunities, employment, and policies and security are on the new Prospect Pool website.