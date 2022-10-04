BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Operation Gratitude will partner with volunteers from the greater Los Angeles area to assemble 16,000 care packages to thank America’s veterans.

Over 200 Care Packages will be delivered to veterans at the Altoona Veterans Affairs. The assembly will take place on Saturday, October 8th and 22nd at Operation Gratitude headquarters in Chatsworth, CA from 9 a.m. – Noon.

The packages will be delivered just in time for Veterans Day.

According to Operation Gratitude, the care packages serve as an opportunity to thank veterans for their service and remind them that a grateful nation remembers and appreciates them.

Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items, but the most cherished item in the organization’s care package is the handwritten letters from grateful Americans nationwide.

It’s part of Operation Gratitude’s overarching mission to express deep appreciation for those who have stepped forward to serve and sacrificed on our behalf.