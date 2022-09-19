BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Things are teeing off at an annual golf tournament that raises funds for drug enforcement and prevention programs in Blair County.

The 10th Annual Operation Our Town Golf Tournament schedule of events kicked off at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lakemont Park with a mini-golf tournament that was then followed by an Appreciation Night. The event goes on for three days at the Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona.

The mini golf tournament saw a good number of participants breaking out their putter for a good cause.

“There are nine teams so between 30 and 40 players,” Operation Our Town Outreach Coordinator Nick Gordon said.

The main golf tournament took place Tuesday with two tee times, a putting contest for $5,000, breakfast and dinner.

Operation Our Town Board Member Ron McConnell said that almost a million dollars in fundraising have been raised within the past ten years.

“It’s a massive undertaking,” McConnell said. “We have over 50 volunteers, and there are a couple hundred businesses here that support our effort. It’s really focused on our county having less drug activity and drug crime.”

McConnell said that the vision for Operation Our Town started fifteen years ago, and that the main reason for the organization is to make Blair County like it was all that time ago.

“It was really to make Blair County more like what we remembered growing up, a place where people would want to grow up, and a place that people weren’t afraid to grow up.”

For Wednesday, the event will have its Tee Off Against Drugs Student Golf Tournament, which will feature many teens from the surrounding areas.