CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Opportunity Centre Clubhouse is celebrating 20 years of cultivating skills and support.

The clubhouse creates a space for adults with mental health disorders to work toward the path to recovery.

“Being needed, wanted and expected is important,” Nicki Tice, Regional Director of Psychiatric Rehabilitation said. “Having a purpose is important and the Clubhouse does that.”

The center works in collaboration with Skills of Central Pennsylvania, where members can socialize and grow through a rehabilitation program.

“I just want it to continue to grow and be successful and make an impact, a positive impact, on the members,” President and CEO Val Barner said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Clubhouse officially opened in 2002.