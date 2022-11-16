BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Organic Snack Company is expanding its facility after opening just under three years ago.

The Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, company and town officials broke ground on the new expansion Wednesday, Nov. 16. This 30,000-square-foot building will be next to their current facility on Commerce Court.

CEO Mark Thaler said the building would be primarily for warehousing and fulfillment. This new building would allow them to sustain the millions of bars they produce.

“For the company, it represents the next chapter for ourselves,” Thaler said. “It was a bit of, if you build it, they will come scenario. We promised 30 jobs in three years. We thought this building would last in five. We created 70 in over two and a half. We’ve grown out of the building. These are good problems to have in my book.”

Organic Snack Company is the food manufacturer of Kate’s Real Food granola bars. These bars are organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free and come in various flavors. They’re featured in multiple grocery stores and served on Delta Airlines.

This expansion will create at least 30 jobs. Thaler said they plan to remain competitive by offering higher wages and flexible schedules. Secretary Weaver said having this competitive drive is what is going to have people coming to the area.

“It’s so important. Areas across the state are looking for employees, and we’re doing great things,” Weaver said. “Manufacturing is the backbone of Pennsylvania. We want to employ these folks, bring new jobs to Pennsylvania, and that’s what this is all about.”

Thaler said they’d produced approximately 45 million bars since their opening. Once completed, they believe this will only continue their growth, and it can allow them to branch out to other retailers.

Both parties said it’s a good thing they can produce all they do in Bedford County. Additionally, bringing new jobs and traffic to the community shows Bedford’s commitment to the manufacturing industry.

“For us as a company, it’s going to give us the platform that enables us to grow that next big leap,” Thaler said. “You know we want to be a household brand. We want to make it here in Bedford County.”

“It shows the commitment of the people of Bedford County, the work they do, and how much commitment they have to manufacture and the generations that have been here in the manufacturing industry,” Weaver said.

The facility plans to be operational by next summer.