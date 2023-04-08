BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Each year, organizers put together an Easter egg hunt in Talleyrand Park. This year, they are upset with the borough for sending them a bill.

In a Facebook post, one of the organizers posted a picture of an invoice from the Bellefonte Borough for $210. The event has been going on for 14 years and organizers said that they’ve never had to pay before for the use of the space.

“At this point, I have the invoice and we’ve never been charged by the park in prior years and so I’m going to try to get on the agenda to ask for the fee to be waived this year,” organizer Mary McMurtrie said.

Visitors filled the park Saturday afternoon for the egg hunt and to visit local vendors. The Easter Bunny showed up to greet families and take pictures thanks to an escort from the Undine Fire Department.

McMurtrie said that the event wouldn’t be possible without all of their sponsors and that they hope the borough recognizes that.