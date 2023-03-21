STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State students and community members now have the chance to work with state-of-the-art equipment and bring their business ideas to life.

The newest piece of the Invent Penn State Initiative, which aims to connect University resources with State College residents, is the 7,000-square-foot fabrication facility at the Innovation Hub downtown. Director of Origin Labs Ryan Mandell says they’ve been offering advice on how people can start their own business for a few years now, but that they needed something more.

“What had been missing was the ability for individuals that had product-based ideas to be able to prototype those ideas,” Mandell said. “So, we had the opportunity to build this new building in downtown state college they carved out about 7,000 square feet for a dedicated fabrication lab space.”

Inside visitors can find fabrication areas for wood, metal and micro-electronics, allowing them to bring their prototype ideas to life.

“We have a high-wattage laser that’s capable of cutting plate steel,” Mandell said. “We have full-color 3-D printing we have metal 3-D printing, really high-end equipment in general.”

Those interested can get free classes on how to use the equipment and learn a new skill. They also offer memberships for $65 for those who want to utilize the equipment more. Mandell says that they are working to apply for grants to welcome as many as possible free of charge.

“The campus has really rich facilities and also the community as well,” Mandell added. “So, we wanted to make sure that we were going to compliment what was already existing in place, be redundant where it made sense but also make sure that we were adding new assets.”

They will be offering an open house on Wednesday, March 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to check out the facility.