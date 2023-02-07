STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name.

The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched in 2021 with a goal of with raising $100,000 and was endowed through Centre Foundation.

“My son was known for doing whatever he could to help others,” Osaze’s mother Lyun Osagie said. “This new name, Osaze’s Heart Community Service Scholarship, is a perfect fit and truly honors Osaze`s legacy.”

In March 2019, Osaze Osagie was fatally shot by police who were responding to a home for a mental health check, but it escalated.

Graduating SAHS students from underrepresented groups, who plan to further their education and have shown a commitment to serving their community are able to apply for the scholarship. Applications for the scholarship will be accepted starting March 13 and further instructions on how to apply can be found in the High School Guidance Office and on their website.

The endowment committee for the scholarship will be creating social media pages for the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship detailing application deadlines, scholarship recipient announcements, and ways to give. Students can also find ways to get involved with the community through volunteer opportunities that will also be on the account pages.

Former State College High School Senior Elana Laing was the first scholarship recipient in June 2022. She was awarded $5,000 for her volunteer work in the community.