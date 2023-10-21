CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Osceola Mills man is behind bars after being accused of possessing child pornography and uploading it online.

Joshua Ochenduszko, 40, is facing 20 felony counts of child pornography following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General.

On July 28, the Office of the Attorney General opened a cyber tip case after receiving an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which was opened by Discord Inc.

According to the criminal complaint, Discord alerted the NCMEC that on April 30, a Discord account under the email jochenduszko@yahoo.com uploaded a suspected child pornography image.

Additionally, agents said in the affidavit that the NCMEC reported seven cyber tips that were generated by Reddit in March 2023 for the upload of child pornography. The account tied to the Reddit user shared the same screen name, IP address and email address as the cyber tip received from Discord.

As the investigation continued, agents were able to contact Comcast and get a direct address of where the suspected child pornography was being uploaded. They also confirmed that at least six images of child pornography were uploaded between Reddit and Discord, according to the criminal complaint.

On Oct 16. agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General received a search warrant and it was executed on Oct. 17 with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police. During the search, Ochenduszko and one other person were at the residence.

While speaking with agents, Ochenduszko allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone within the past year. According to the criminal complaint, Ochenduszko told agents he was ashamed of his behavior and stopped, but he also allegedly admitted to posting some material on Reddit.

Ochenduszko was taken into custody on an outstanding bench warrant and his phone was examined by agents. Over 25 files of suspected child pornography were discovered on his cell phone, according to court documents.

Ochenduszko is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail.

In addition to facing 20 felony child pornography charges he’s also facing a felony criminal use of a communication facility charge.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1