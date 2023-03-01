CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County worker died after being electrocuted in August 2022, now his employer is facing multiple safety citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administrations (OSHA).

Centre WISP committed serious workplace violations when Alexzander Fries, 19, of Weedsville, was killed while working on a residential cabin in Spring Mills on Aug. 10, 2022, OSHA officials said in a 14-page document.

Fries was electrocuted when he was in the bucket of his work truck and encountered a power line. After an autopsy by the Centre County Coroner’s Office, Fries’ death was ruled an accident.

The serious workplace safety violations were that Centre WISP failed to properly train Fries on the safety procedures to work around a 7,200-volt line, according to documents. Fries also did not have any harness equipment and his truck, which was on an incline, didn’t have any wheel chocks to keep it in place. OSHA said that the arm and bucket on the truck Fries was in were also not insulated.

Centre WISP faces almost $40,000 in fines for the violations and has until Thursday to pay them, OSHA said.

A request for comment was left with Centre WISP but as of this writing, WTAJ has yet to hear back from them.

According to Fries’ online obituary, he was only working for Centre WISP for a couple of months before his death. The job was one that Fries “greatly enjoyed.”

At the time, Centre WISP was installing broadband services in rural parts of the county.