STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College community is invited to join Mayor Ezra Nanes in welcoming the mayor of Nizhyn, Ukraine, in celebration of the two being a sister-city.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony will be taking place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with Mayor Oleksandr Kodola in the council chambers of the State College Municipal Building.

State College is honored to welcome Mayor Kodola and the esteemed delegates from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Washington, D.C. The people of Nizhyn are our kin, and we want to support them during this time when their nation is under siege. We share a profound aspiration to see the nation of Ukraine triumph over tyranny and to welcome a new era of peace. We look forward to enriching the lives of the people of both of our beloved communities through cultural, economic, educational, agricultural, spiritual, and civic exchanges now and in the future State College Mayor Ezra Nanes

The two became designated as sister-city after Resolution 1348 was endorsed in March. The local non-profit Sister Sister’s raises money for Ukrainian aid and helped to organize the partnership by contacting Mayor Kodola. Donations are being accepted for Nizhyn and can be done online or by check.

The ceremony is open to the public, but for those who can not make it, there is an option to attend virtually.