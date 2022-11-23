SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men, one from California and one from New York, have been jailed after troopers said they pulled them over and found a large amount of fentanyl.

What started as a traffic stop over tinted windows and an obstructed license plate turned into a drug trafficking investigation on Monday, Nov. 21, according to charges filed by state police. Jose Cortez-Benitez, 24, of California, was driving the white Ford Fusion on I-76 with 44-year-old Ramiro Hernandez, of New York, sitting in the passenger seat.

Troopers based out of Greensburg pulled the duo over near mile marker 120.8 eastbound on I-76 in Stonycreek Township after they reported noticing heavily tinted windows and a glittery license plate bracket that was blocking the bottom portion of the vehicle’s license plate.

State police said once they caught up to Benitez and Hernandez, they noticed several signs of drug trafficking. With verbal and written consent, police searched the car and found over 6 pounds of fentanyl beneath the rear passenger seat cushion, according to the affidavit.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is added to heroin to increase its potency, which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily made in Mexico.

Both men were denied bail due to an “extremely high risk of flight,” online court documents show. Both face felony and minor drug charges, and Benitez faces additional charges for improper sunscreening and obscured plates.

They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.